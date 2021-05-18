Bathiudeen files FR petition seeking release from PTA detention order

MP Rishad Bathiudeen, who is currently held under a detention order over alleged links to the Easter Sunday terror attacks, has filed a Fundamental Rights (FR) petition through his legal counsel, seeking his release.

The FR petition, lodged before the Supreme Court, has named the Inspector-General of Police, Director of Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of the CID, Officer-in Charge (OIC) of the CID and the Attorney General as its respondents.

MP Bathiudeen claims that a group of CID officers took him into custody in the early of April 24 to interrogate him regarding his connection to the Colossus (Pvt) Ltd.

His brother, Riyaj Bathiudeen was also arrested by the CID on the same day.

The duo was initially detained for 72 hours under the provisions of the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA). However, the CID later obtained permission to detain the two brothers for 90 days for interrogations.

MP Bathiudeen who claims that there are no reasonable facts or evidence for his arrest, stated that the move was carried out with the intention of humiliating and seeking vengeance against him.

He vehemently denied the accusations claiming that he aided and abetted the suicide bombers who perpetrated the Easter Sunday bombings.

MP Bathiudeen, thereby, requested the Supreme Court to issue an order stating that his fundamental rights were violated through this recent arrest, and further sought an interim order for his release.