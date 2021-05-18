1,516 more COVID infected patients regain health

1,516 more COVID infected patients regain health

May 18, 2021   05:59 pm

As many as 1,516 more patients who were being treated for COVID-19 have been discharged from medical care within the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health reported today (May 18).

This brings the total number of coronavirus recoveries in the country to 121,145.

Majority of the recoveries were reported from Punanai Treatment Centre (116), Kandakadu Treatment Centre (92) and Bingiriya Treatment Centre (85).

Sri Lanka has reported 145,202 positive cases of COVID-19 following the outbreak of the virus infection.

However, up to 23,076 virus-infected patients are currently receiving treatment at designated hospitals and treatment centres.

Sri Lanka’s pandemic death toll meanwhile stands at 981.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories