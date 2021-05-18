Group arrested for commemorating LTTE in Kalkudah beach
May 18, 2021 07:20 pm
Police arrested a group of individuals who held an LTTE commemoration at Kiran Beach in Kalkudah, today (May 18).
Accordingly, 06 men and 03 women have been arrested and will be detained for 3 days under the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA).
The leader of the arrested group has been identified as a 38-year-old male who runs a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO).
Reportedly, the group had made flower offerings to the sea following the commemoration.
The arrest has been made by a team of officers attached to the Eravur and Kalkudah Police.