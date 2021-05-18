Cabinet nod to introduce insurance scheme for Lankan migrant workers

May 18, 2021   10:10 pm

The Cabinet of Ministers has given the nod to introduce a suitable insurance scheme for Sri Lankan migrant workers.

The Department of Government Information says the Foreign Employment Bureau has provided an overseas labor insurance coverage for these expatriates.

Under this insurance coverage, Sri Lankan migrant workers are paid compensations subject to a maximum of Rs. 600,000 in case of death of an employee and Rs. 400,000 in case of total disability.

However, these employees have no coverage for various industrial and domestic accidents in the workplace, access to medical care for mental and health problems due to various illnesses and harassment by employers as well as job losses due to epidemics such as COVID-19.

Taking these factors into account the Cabinet of Ministers, during its meeting on Monday (May 17), agreed to grant permission to the proposal tabled by Labour Minister to introduce a suitable insurance scheme for Sri Lankan migrant workers.

