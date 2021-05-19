340 more people arrested over quarantine law violations

Sri Lanka Police has arrested 340 more persons within the last 24 hours for violating quarantine regulations, says DIG Ajith Rohana.

They were taken into custody for failing to maintain social distance and not wearing the face mask properly, the police spokesperson said further.

As many as 10,413 arrests have been made by the police so far with regard to quarantine law violations.

Meanwhile, 99 more people who failed to comply with the NIC last digit rule have been apprehended during a raid carried out in the Western Province from 3pm to 6pm.