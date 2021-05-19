Parliamentary debate on Port City Bill to begin today

The parliamentary debate on the Colombo Port City Economic Commission Bill has been scheduled for May 19 and May 20.

Thereby, the Port City Bill will be taken up for debate from 10.00 am – 5.30 pm today and will continue from 10.00 am – 4.30 pm tomorrow. The vote on the said Bill will take place following the conclusion of the debate.

According to the Leader of the House of Parliament Minister Dinesh Gunawardena, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa is expected to address the House today, marking the commencement of the debate.

On Tuesday (May 18), Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena presented the Supreme Court’s determination on the Colombo Port City Bill.

The Supreme Court had found that several clauses of the Bill were inconsistent with the Constitution. However, these clauses can either be amended or passed in the parliament with a special majority or in a referendum, the Supreme Court determined.

In its 62-page determination on the Bill, the Supreme Court had also included how the concerning clauses can be amended.

The verdict of the court was handed down by Chief Justice Jayantha Jayasuriya and Supreme Court Justices Buwaneka Aluvihare, Priyantha Jayawardena, Murdu Fernando, and Janak de Silva.

It was later announced that the government has agreed with all determinations and amendments of the Supreme Court with regard to the Colombo Port City Bill.

The Cabinet of Ministers meanwhile granted approval to incorporate the relevant amendments recommended by the Supreme Court.