India records over 4,500 new COVID deaths in highest single-day toll

India witnessed a marginal rise with 267,174 fresh coronavirus cases on Wednesday. However, the new infection count remained below the 300,000-mark for the third consecutive day.

The total caseload stands at 25,495,144, Wordometer showed this morning.

Meanwhile, even as COVID cases decline in the country, high fatality rate remains a worry. India reported a national record of 4,525 new deaths.

The country has been reporting over 4,000 deaths per day due to complications linked to coronavirus infections for over a week now.

With 33,059 cases reported in the past 24 hours, Tamil Nadu is leading the state list. It is followed by Kerala and Karnataka as both reported over 30,000 cases on Tuesday.

Maharashtra, which was leading the list for months reported the country’s fourth highest case count with 28,438 new infections. Andhra Pradesh reported 21,320 cases and was the fifth state to report over 20,000 cases. The case count was 19,428 for West Bengal and 10,321 for Odisha and no other state reported over 10,000 cases today.

The six most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (5,433,506), Karnataka (2,272,374), Kerala (2,200,706), Uttar Pradesh (1,637,663), Tamil Nadu (1,664,350), and Delhi (1,398,391).

