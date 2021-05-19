Azath Salley hospitalized after suffering heart attack

Azath Salley hospitalized after suffering heart attack

May 19, 2021   09:24 am

Former Western Province Governor Azath Salley has been admitted to the National Hospital in Colombo following a heart attack, according to sources.

However, the Leader of the National Unity Front (NUF), who was hospitalized on Tuesday night (May 18), is not in a critical condition, a spokesperson of the hospital stated.

He is currently held by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) under detention orders.

The CID had arrested Azath Salley on March 16, over controversial statements he had made with regard to the law of the country.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories