Azath Salley hospitalized after suffering heart attack

Former Western Province Governor Azath Salley has been admitted to the National Hospital in Colombo following a heart attack, according to sources.

However, the Leader of the National Unity Front (NUF), who was hospitalized on Tuesday night (May 18), is not in a critical condition, a spokesperson of the hospital stated.

He is currently held by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) under detention orders.

The CID had arrested Azath Salley on March 16, over controversial statements he had made with regard to the law of the country.