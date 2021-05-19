Over 2,000 Air Force & Navy personnel promoted to next rank

More than 2,000 Air Force and Navy personnel have received promotions to their next ranks coinciding with the 12th National War Heroes’ Day.

Accordingly, 64 officers of the Sri Lanka Navy and a record number of 1,904 other ranks of the Navy have been promoted to their respective next rank with effect from today.

In the meantime, Sri Lanka Air Force said 35 of its officers have also been promoted to their next ranks, concurrent to the National War Heroes’ Day.