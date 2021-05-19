Debate on Port City Bill begins in Parliament

The Parliament has commenced the debate on the Colombo Port City Economic Commission Bill a short while ago, says Ada Derana correspondent.

The vote on the Port City Bill will take place following the conclusion of the debate tomorrow evening (May 20).

Delivering a special statement to the House, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa said the government expects to bring in an amendment allocates at least 75% of the job opportunities at the Colombo Port City should be reserved for Sri Lankans.

On Tuesday (May 18), Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena presented the Supreme Court’s determination on the Colombo Port City Bill.

The Supreme Court had found that several clauses of the Bill were inconsistent with the Constitution. However, these clauses can either be amended or passed in the parliament with a special majority or in a referendum, the Supreme Court determined.

In its 62-page determination on the Bill, the Supreme Court had also included how the concerning clauses can be amended.

It was later announced that the government has agreed with all determinations and amendments of the Supreme Court with regard to the Colombo Port City Bill.

The Cabinet of Ministers meanwhile granted approval to incorporate the relevant amendments recommended by the Supreme Court.