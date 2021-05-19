Economic centres closed during upcoming countrywide travel restriction period

All economic centres across the country will remain closed when island-wide travel restrictions come into effect later this week, the Ministry of Agriculture announced today (May 19).

Accordingly, operations at economic centres will be halted from May 21 – May 24.

However, all economic centres as well as the Manning Market in Peliyagoda will remain open from 4.00 am 11.00 pm on May 25, the announcement read further.

The establishments will remain closed again from May 26 – May 28 while travel restrictions are in force next week.

Travel permits will be issued to allow lorries to transport vegetables and fruits to these establishments on May 24 and 25. The Agriculture Ministry has directed District secretaries and the Police to come up with an efficient measure to issue these permits to mobile vendors, wholesale traders, farmers and retailers before travel restrictions are imposed on May 21.

Traders are instructed to arrive at economic centres before 4.00 pm on May 24 to procure vegetables and fruits and to transport the goods to economic centres in Colombo and Gampaha and to Peliyagoda Manning Market before 4.00 am the following day.

Meanwhile, farmers are instructed to take their produce to relevant economic centres by 2.00 pm on May 24. They can obtain permits from respective Grama Niladhari Offices, Divisional Secretariats or nearby police stations for this purpose.

Mobile vendors and retailers in Colombo and Gampaha areas have been informed to arrive at economic centres located in these two areas by 4.00 am on May 25 to procure the produce.

In order to procure vegetables and fruits required for May 28, the vendors and retailers are instructed to arrive at economic centres by 4.00 am on May 27.