New website to be launched for COVID vaccination registration

The Ministry of Health and Information and Communication Technology Agency (ICTA) have jointly initiated a new program to streamline Sri Lanka’s COVID-19 inoculation drive.

A new website has been created for people to register themselves to get vaccinated against novel coronavirus.

The relevant website, expected to be launched within the next two days, will allow people to schedule an appointment (date, time and vaccination centre) to receive the COVID jab.

In addition, people will be able to obtain an internationally valid COVID-19 vaccination certificate through this program.

The program has been coordinated by Minister Namal Rajapaksa upon the directives of President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa.