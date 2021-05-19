Reginald Cooray appointed Chairman of Rupavahini Corporation

Former Governor Reginald Cooray has been appointed as the Chairman of Sri Lanka Rupavahini Corporation.

He was also the Chairperson of the National Gem and Jewellery Authority in 2019.

Cooray served as the 5th Northern Province Governor from 2016-2018. He was briefly in office Governor of Central Province in 2018.

Cooray has also served as Member of Parliament representing Kalutara District, Chief Minister of Western Province, Minister of Mass Media, Deputy Minister of Justice, Minister of Minor Export Crop Promotion, Minister of Aviation.