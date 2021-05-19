Health officials have cautioned people who received the first dose of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine to refrain from getting the Sinopharm jabs administered.

Deputy Director-General of the Health Ministry, Dr. S.M Arnold made this remark addressing a media briefing held at the Health Promotion Bureau today (May 19).

“If you have received the first dose of AstraZeneca vaccine, do not take the Sinopharm vaccine. The Health Ministry does not recommend it,” he stated.

It is imperative to get vaccinated against COVID-19 even if you are infected, Dr. Arnold noted.

Vaccination does not alone prevent the spread of novel coronavirus, he pointed out, stressing the need to adhere to health guidelines.

“We can still control this, but we need the support of the public,” Dr. Arnold said further.