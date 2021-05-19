Department of Immigration and Emigration closed for public

The Head Office and other Regional Offices of the Department of Immigration and Emigration will be temporarily closed off for the public with effect from tomorrow (May 20).

The Department issuing a media release stated that the Head Office in Battaramulla and the Regional Offices in Kandy, Vavunia, Matara, and Kurunegala will remain closed until further notice.

This measure has been taken as a step to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

The general public is requested to contact the relevant Divisions through the following telephone numbers and e-mails from 8.00 a.m. to 4.30 p.m. on working days for the essential services to be obtained from the Head Office of the Department of Immigration and Emigration.

Travel Division: 070-710 1060/ 070-710 1070

Citizenship Division: 070-710 1030

Overseas Missions Division: 0115-329 233/ 0115-329 235

Visa Division: 070-710 1050

dcvisa@immigration.gov.lk

acvisa1@immigration.gov.lk

acvisa2@immigration.gov.lk

Ports Division: 077-778 2505

General instructions & information: www.immigration.gov.lk