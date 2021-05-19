Sri Lanka marked its highest count of coronavirus cases reported within a day as another 540 positive cases, the Department of Government Information confirmed.

Thereby, the current daily count sits at 3,591.

Sri Lanka has reported a total of 151,311 coronavirus cases so far and 27,929 of them are currently receiving medical care at selected hospitals and intermediate treatment centers across the island.

Meanwhile, a total of 122,367 have recovered from the virus, as per the Epidemiology Unit of the Ministry of Health.