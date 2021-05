Five GN Divisions isolated; more localities released from isolation

The government has decided to isolate five more Grama Niladhari Divisions in Batticaloa District with effect from 6.00 am today (May 20), the National Operation Centre for Prevention of COVID-19 Outbreak (NOCPCO) announced.

Newly-isolated localities are as follows:

Batticaloa District

Batticaloa police area

• Sinnaurani GN Division

• Palameenmadu GN Division

Kattankudy police area

• Thiruchenthur GN Division

• Kallady Vellur GN Division

• Nochimunai GN Division (except Punochimunai Village)



Meanwhile, the isolation orders issued on the following areas have been lifted from this morning, the NOCPCO stated further.

Colombo District

Piliyandala police area

• Nampamunuwa GN Division

• Gorakapitiya GN Division

• Maviththara North GN Division

• Pelenwaththa West GN Division

• Pelenwaththa East GN Division

Moratumulla police area

• Villorawaththa GN Division

Maharagama police area

• Arawwala GN Division

• Pamunuwa GN Division



Gampaha District

Katana police area

• KC Silvapura GN Division

• Atabagahawaththa area in Kadirana North GN Division

• Peshakarma area in Kadirana South GN Division

Wattala police area

• Wattala GN Division

Mahara police area

• Eldeniya East GN Division

• Sooriyapaluwa South GN Division

• Sooriyapaluwa North GN Division

• Pahala Karagahamuna North GN Division

• Ihala Karagahamuna North GN Division



Kalutara District

Moragahahena police area

• Palannoruwa GN Division

• Koralaima GN Division

• Kumbuka West GN Division

Horana police area

• Narthanagala GN Division

Mathugama police area

• Koratuhena Village in Yatadolawatta West GN Division

Panadura South police area

• Walana North GN Division

• Wekada West GN Division

• Kiriberiya GN Division

• Malamulla East GN Division



Baduraliya police area

• Ingurudaluwa GN Division

• Meedalana GN Division

• Peleda GN Division

• Morapitiya North GN Division

• Theeniyawala GN Division

• Hedigalla GN Division

Agalawatta police area

• Pimbura GN Division



Nuwara-Eliya District

Kothmale police area

• Panangammana GN Division



Vavuniya District

Poovarankulam police area

• Kurukkalputhukulam GN Division



Matale District

• Matale police area

• Naula police area

• Dambulla police area



Further, all Grama Niladhari Divisions in Galewela police area in Matale District – except for the following – have also been released from isolation from this morning:

• Galewela Town GN Division

• Uduyaya GN Division

• Pahala Bammawa GN Division

• Kumbukgolla GN Division

• Thalakiriyagama GN Division

• Palaoathwala GN Division

• Wetakolu Wewa GN Division

