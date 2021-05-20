Showers in south-western part of the island likely to enhance

The showery condition over south-western part of the island – Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and Southern provinces – and the windy condition over Northern and North-Western provinces are likely to enhance during next few days, the Meteorology Department cautioned.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and North-western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

Meanwhile, fairly heavy rains of about 75 mm can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in Eastern and Uva provinces during the evening or night.

Wind speed can be increased up to (40-50) kmph at times in Western slope of the Central hills, Northern, North-central and North-western provinces and in Hambantota district.



Sea areas:

A low-pressure area is very likely to form over north Andaman Sea and adjoining East-central Bay of Bengal around 22nd may, 2021.

It is very likely to intensify gradually into a cyclonic storm during subsequent 72 hours. Naval and fishing communities are advised not to venture into the East Central Bay of Bengal and adjoining area (13N-20N, 85E-95E) from 21 May, until further notice.

Showers may occur at several places in the sea areas extending from Mannar to Galle via Colombo. Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the other sea areas around the island in the evening or night.

Winds will be south-westerly in the sea areas around the island. Wind speed will be (30-40) kmph in the sea area extending from Kankesanturai to Puttalam via Mannar. Wind speed will be (20-40) kmph in the other sea areas around the island.

Wind speed can increase up to (50-55) kmph in the sea area extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota and in the sea area extending from Puttalam to Kankesanturai via Mannar.

The sea area extending from Kankesanturai to Mannar and the sea area extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota can be rough at times. The other sea area can be fairly rough.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.