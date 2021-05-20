493 more people under arrest for violating quarantine laws

Sri Lanka Police have taken 493 more people into custody within the past 24 hours for failing to adhere to quarantine regulations, says DIG Ajith Rohana.

The police spokesman stated that as many as 10,906 arrests related to quarantine law violations have been made so far.

Speaking further, he stressed that legal action will be sought against those who attended and led the protest against Colombo Port City Economic Commission Bill on Wednesday (May 19).

Welikada Police has initiated into the said protest, carried out near the Polduwa Roundabout on Wednesday morning with the participation of nearly 150 people.

The protestors have violated Section 90 and 98 of the Extraordinary Gazette published on October 15, 2020, the health guidelines published by the Director-General of Health Services on May 12, 2021, Section 4 and 5 of Quarantine and Prevention of Diseases Ordinance as well as Section 264 of the Penal Code, the police spokesman pointed out.