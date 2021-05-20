Part of Grandpass placed under isolation

Part of Grandpass placed under isolation

May 20, 2021   09:11 am

Commander of Army General Shavendra Silva has announced that ‘233 Watta’ area in Grandpass, Colombo has been isolated from this morning (May 20).

In addition, five Grama Niladhari Divisions in Batticaloa District were also placed under isolation earlier today.

The isolation orders came into effect due to the uptick in positive cases of novel coronavirus in the aforementioned areas.

Meanwhile, 42 localities in Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara, Nuwara-Eliya, Vavuniya and Matale districts were released from isolation this morning.

