SL buys 14 mn Sinopharm jabs from China; 3 mn to arrive in June

May 20, 2021   09:57 am

State Pharmaceutical Corporation (SPC) has made a commercial purchase of 14 million doses of the China-manufactured COVID-19 vaccine Sinopharm.

The Embassy of China in Colombo confirmed that 03 million out of the purchase will arrive in Sri Lanka in early June.

Meanwhile, China has donated another 500,000 doses of the Sinopharm vaccine to combat the coronavirus situation in the country.

The donation is set to be delivered by the next Tuesday (May 25), the Embassy stated.

