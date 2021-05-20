Shammi Silva elected uncontested as President of SLC

May 20, 2021   11:43 am

Shammi Silva has been elected uncontested as the President of Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) for the 2021 to 2023 period, during the Sri Lanka Cricket Elections held this morning (May 20).

The decision was declared by the Election Committee of Sri Lanka Cricket.

Silva’s election marks his 2nd term in office as the President of Sri Lanka Cricket.

“I am thankful for the membership for electing me uncontested as the President of Sri Lanka Cricket,” said Silva, President-Elect, Sri Lanka Cricket.

“This victory also proves the fact that our stakeholders have understood the yeomen service my previous administration has rendered for the development of the game,” he further added.

