Two arrested for committing financial fraud under guise of selling branded phones
May 20, 2021 12:46 pm
Kollupitya Police has arrested 2 individuals for committing financial fraud worth Rs 10 million under the guise of selling branded mobile phones.
Police Media Spokesperson DIG Ajith Rohana said that the suspects had run a shop on Galle Road, Colpetty.
Nearly 70 customers have made complaints at the Kollupitiya Police that the particular shop had obtained advanced payments for the purchase of Apple products such as iPhones and iPads.
The payments had been made both online and at the shop; however, the customers had not received their goods within the period specified by the sellers.
Investigations by the Kollupitiya Police have revealed the perpetrators had no connection with Apple Inc. or any agents of the company.
The suspects, a 27-year-old from Modara and a 29-year-old from Moratuwa, will be produced before the Fort Magistrate today (May 20).
If you have made a payment to the aforementioned shop to purchase Apple products, you may be a victim of financial fraud, and Sri Lanka Police urges you to file a complaint at the Kollupitiya Police Station as early as possible.