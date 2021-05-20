Two arrested for committing financial fraud under guise of selling branded phones

Kollupitya Police has arrested 2 individuals for committing financial fraud worth Rs 10 million under the guise of selling branded mobile phones.

Police Media Spokesperson DIG Ajith Rohana said that the suspects had run a shop on Galle Road, Colpetty.

Nearly 70 customers have made complaints at the Kollupitiya Police that the particular shop had obtained advanced payments for the purchase of Apple products such as iPhones and iPads.

The payments had been made both online and at the shop; however, the customers had not received their goods within the period specified by the sellers.

Investigations by the Kollupitiya Police have revealed the perpetrators had no connection with Apple Inc. or any agents of the company.