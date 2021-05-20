COVID-19 cases in community can be 3 times higher than daily count - Fernandopulle

There may be three times more cases of COVID-19 infections in the society than the ones that are being reported, says State Minister of Primary Health Care, Epidemics and COVID Disease Control Dr. Sudarshini Fernandopulle.

She points out that there is a risk of these unreported infections spreading around the virus even further.

She said, “Over 3,500 cases were reported as the daily count yesterday. But there may be more patients in the community. If 3,500 is reported, there must be three times as many in the community. These individuals can spread [the virus] further in society.

Even if the public is asked to remain at home and only to go out on odd, even days, people are still on roads. The roads must empty. But it doesn’t happen. To prevent the spread we must stay at home. I request the public not to leave their houses unless it is essential.”

When inquired regarding the circular issued to health officials on issuing statements to the media, State Minister Fernandopulle said that state officials in the Ministry of Health have discipline.

Therefore, no one can issue statements to the media as they like and this only inconveniences the public, she added.

She said, “People are intelligent now. They know who to choose and believe in medical matters. People are aware. The public is inconvenienced when different persons in the Health Ministry make different statements.“

Meanwhile, State Minister Fernandopulle denied the charges that the government is trying to cover up the true situation regarding the pandemic.