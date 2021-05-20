Sanjay Rajaratnam approved as new Attorney General

The Parliamentary Council has approved the appointment of Acting Solicitor General Sanjay Rajaratnam as the new Attorney General of Sri Lanka.

The Parliamentary Council decided to concur with the proposal of the President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to appoint Sanjay Rajaratnam, PC, Solicitor General (Acting) as the Attorney General upon the retirement of the incumbent Attorney General, the statement said.

The official term of current Attorney General Dappula de Livera, who was sworn in to the position on May 10, 2019, is set to come to an end this month.

The Parliament Council which met today (20) under the patronage of Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena also agreed to concur with the recommendation to re-appoint Mr. Sanjeeva Jayawardena, PC, as a member of the Monetary Board of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL).

The Parliament Council also recommended the nomination of Mr. H. Jayantha Shantha Kumara Wickremarathne to the vacant post of a Member of the Office on Missing Persons and recommended Major General (Retd.) W. P. P. Fernando to the vacant post of a Member of the Office for Reparations.

Sanjay Rajaratnam was appointed as the Acting Solicitor General in October 2019, after then-Solicitor General Dilrukshi Dias Wickremasinghe was interdicted, pending an inquiry into her alleged phone conversation with Avant-Garde chairman Nissanka Senadhipathi.