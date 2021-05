Updated announcement on isolation orders

Nine Grama Niladhari Divisions in three districts have been isolated with immediate effect, says the National Operation Centre for Prevention of COVID-19 Outbreak (NOCPCO).

Newly-isolated Grama Niladhari Divisions are as follows:

Jaffna District

Palaly police area

• Palaly North GN Division

Batticaloa District

Kalkudah police area

• Kalmadu GN Division

• Kiriwewa GN Division

• Sevanagala GN Division

• Bahirawa GN Division

Monaragala District

Sevanagala police area

• Habaraththawela GN Division

• Habarugala GN Division

• Mahagama GN Division

• Indikolapelessa GN Division

Meanwhile, the isolation orders imposed on all Grama Niladhari Divisions in Puthukkudiyiruppu, Mulliyavalai and Mullaitivu police areas – except the following – have been lifted from 6.30 am this morning.

Mullaitivu District

Puthukkudiyiruppu police area

• Thevipuram GN Division

• Puthukkudiyiruppu West GN Division

• Puthukkudiyiruppu East GN Division

• Manthuvil GN Division

• Maliyathivu GN Division

• Kombavil GN Division

• Udayyakattu North GN Division

• Udayyakattu South GN Division

• Vallipuram GN Division

Mulliyavalai police area

• Mulliyavalai West GN Division

• Mulliyavalai North GN Division

The NOCPCO further announced that the following areas have been released from isolation effective from this morning.

Gampaha District

Mahabage police area

• Magul Pokuna Village

Wattala police area

• Palliyawatta South GN Division

Kalutara District

Meegahathenna police area

• Walallawita South GN Division

• Makalandawa GN Division

Kegalle District

Bulathkohupitiya police area

• Udapotha GN Division

• Kendawa GN Division

Puttalam District

Koswatta police area

• Medakirimetiyana GN Division

Ampara District

Dehiattakandiya police area

• Nawamedagama area in Nawamedagama GN Division

Galle District

Elpitiya police area

• Batuwanhena GN Division

Jaffna District

Kodikamam police area

• Kodikamama North

Colombo District

Piliyandala police area

• Kesbewa South GN Division

• Makandana East GN Division

• Dampe Batakeththara North GN Division

• Madapatha GN Division

• Halpita GN Division

• Kesbewa East GN Division

• Makandana West GN Division

• Nivungama GN Division

• Polhena GN Division

• Honnaththara North GN Division

• Dalthara East GN Division

• Nivanthidiya GN Division

• Mampe East GN Division

Maharagama police area

• Arawwala West GN Division