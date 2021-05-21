Countrywide travel restrictions imposed from tonight

Travel restrictions are expected to come into effect across Sri Lanka from 11.00 p.m. today (May 21).

These orders will be in effect until 4.00 a.m. on Tuesday (May 25), Police Spokesperson DIG Ajith Rohana stated.

Countrywide travel restrictions will be imposed once again from 11.00 p.m. on Tuesday (May 25) to 4.00 a.m. on May 28 (Friday).

The decision was taken in a bid to prevent public gatherings during the week of Vesak with the intention of curbing further spread of the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic which has already started to overwhelm the country’s healthcare system.

When travel restrictions are not in force, people will be allowed to move out for daily activities, based on the last digit of their National Identity Card (NIC) number.

However, the essential services will not be affected by the upcoming island-wide travel restrictions, Police Spokesperson noted.

Pharmacies will remain open during the aforementioned restricted period, he stated further.