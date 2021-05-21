Sri Lanka records 38 new COVID deaths

Sri Lanka’s COVID-19 death toll went up again as 38 more victims were confirmed by the Director-General of Health Services on Thursday (May 20).

According to Epidemiology Unit’s data, new fatalities have moved the total to 1,089.

As per the media release issued by the Department of Government Information, the victims have succumbed to the virus infection between the period of May 07 – May 20.

The deaths were reported from udukinda, Lunugala, Balangoda, Katunayake, Bandurugoda, Kochchikade, Negombo, Thalathuoya, Bandarakoswatta, Borella, Padeniya, Thorayaya, Polgahawela, Galgamuwa, Siyambalape, Mathugama. Ethenawatta, Nawalapitiya, Kurunegala, Yatiyanthota, Polgahawela, Belihuloya, Nebada, Kekunugolla, Nikaweratiya, Warakapola, Ampitiya, Marassana, Rajawella, Udispattuwa and Habaraduwa areas.

Official data showed that 24 victims were over the age of 71 years. Ten of them were aged between 61-70 years, while the remaining victims were aged 31-60.

COVID pneumonia, diabetes, heart diseases and other chronic diseases have been identified as causes of death, the Government Information Department stated.