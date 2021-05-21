Army Chief rebuts social media claims on countrywide lockdown

Army Chief rebuts social media claims on countrywide lockdown

May 21, 2021   09:49 am

Commander of Sri Lanka Army, General Shavendra Silva stresses that the recent rumours on 14-day lockdown are baseless.

Issuing a statement on the matter, the Army Chief said the government has not taken any such decision as of yet.

Certain posts shared on social media had claimed that the country will be locked-down for 14 days starting from June 01.

General Shavendra Silva urged the members of public not to be deceived by such false claims circulated in social media.

