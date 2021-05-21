Passenger train operations halted temporarily

May 21, 2021   10:07 am

Passenger trains will not be operated from Saturday (May 22) until midnight on May 27, Sri Lanka Railways announced.

The decision was taken due to the travel restrictions to be imposed across the country from 11.00 pm today in a bid to arrest the spread of COVID-19.

Travel restrictions will be lifted at 4.00 a.m. on Tuesday (May 25). However, the orders will come into effect once again from 11.00 p.m. on May 25 until 4.00 a.m. on May 28 (Friday).

