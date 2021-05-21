Suspect arrested for conducing classes on extremist ideologies

Suspect arrested for conducing classes on extremist ideologies

May 21, 2021   10:34 am

The Terrorism Investigation Division (TID) has arrested another suspect for allegedly propagating extremist ideologies, Police Spokesperson DIG Ajith Rohana stated in a statement.

The 29-year-old, identified as Mohamed Shahim, is reportedly a resident of Hemmathagama area in Mawanella.

He is accused of conducting classes on the extremist ideologies in Muttur and Oluvil areas back in 2018, under the directives of Zahran Hashim, one of the perpetrators of Easter Sunday bombings.

The suspect has been brought to the headquarters of the TID. Accordingly, a detention order is expected to be obtained after producing him before the court later today (May 21).

A total of seven suspects, who had allegedly conducted classes on extremist ideologies, are currently in the custody of the TID, the spokesperson said further.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories