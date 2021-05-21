More than 1,000 children in Sri Lanka infected with COVID-19

There are more than 1,000 children in Sri Lanka who are infected with the SARS-CoV-2 at present, says Consultant Paediatrician Dr. Deepal Perera.

He also noted that five children have already succumbed to the virus infection.

Speaking further in this regard, Dr. Perera stressed that vaccinating children above the age of 12 against novel coronavirus is imperative.

Amidst the third wave of the pandemic, a rapid rise in COVID-19 infection among children is highly possible, he emphasized.

Not only vaccination, but also self-discipline is essential to prevent the virus infection, Dr. Perera further pointed out.