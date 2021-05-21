21 estate workers injured after tractor trailer detaches and topples

At least twenty-one persons have been wounded and hospitalized after the trailer of a tractor had detached and toppled on the road at Ragala.

Police said the incident had occurred at around 8.00 a.m. this morning (21) when a group of estate workers were being transported on the said trailer.

The group of female estate workers were traveling to a tea estate located in Ragala to engage in tea plucking when the trailer of the tractor had suddenly detached and toppled at Medawatta on the Ragala-Udupussellawa main road.

The wounded persons have been admitted to the Nuwara-Eliya General Hospital while four of them are said to be in critical condition.

The driver of the tractor has been arrested while he is to be produced before the Nuwara-Eliya Magistrate’s Court.