Announcement on operations of economic centres

May 21, 2021   06:20 pm

The State Ministry of Agriculture announced that seven economic centres across the country will remain open only for wholesale trade on May 24, 25, 27 and 28.

Accordingly, the economic centres located at Dambulla, Thambuththegama, Nuwara-Eliya, Keppetipola, Veyangoda, Meegoda and Embilipitiya will be open for the farmers and those engaged in the distribution process, on the aforementioned days. 

The state ministry said it has announced the dates on which the special economic centres in the country will be open between May 21 and May 31, considering the prevailing situation due to the imposing of travel restrictions. 

