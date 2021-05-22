Nearly 100 mm rainfall expected in some areas

South-west monsoon condition is gradually establishing over the country, says the Department of Meteorology.

Showers or thundershowers will ensue at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, North-western and Southern provinces.

Heavy falls about 100 mm can be expected at some places in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

Several spells of showers will occur in Northern and North-central provinces. Showers or thundershowers can be expected in Eastern and Uva provinces during the evening or night.

Wind speed can increase up to 40-50 kmph at times over the island and especially wind speed can increase up to (50-55) kmph at times in Western slope of the Central hills, Northern, North-central, North-western and Uva provinces and in Hambantota district.



Sea areas:

A low-pressure area is very likely to form over North Andaman sea and adjoining east central Bay of Bengal around May 22. It is likely to intensify into a depression around May 23.

The system is very likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm by May 24. It is very likely to move north-westwards and reach near west Bengal coasts around 26th May.

Naval and fishing communities are advised not to venture into the East Central Bay of Bengal and adjoining area (12N-20N, 85E-100E) from 21 May, until further notice.

Showers or thundershowers will occur over the sea areas around the island.

Winds will be south-westerly in the sea areas around the island. Wind speed will be (30-40) kmph.

Wind speed can increase up to (55-60) kmph in the sea area extending from Kankesanturai to Chilaw via Mannar and in the sea area extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota.

Meanwhile, wind speed can increase up to 50 kmph in the other sea areas. Naval and fishing communities are request to be vigilant in this regard.

The sea area extending from Kankesanturai to Chilaw via Mannar and the sea area extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota can be rough at times. The other sea area can be fairly rough.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.