Travel restrictions to be re-imposed after May 28?

Army Commander General Shavendra Silva says discussions are expected to be held with President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to decide on enforcing travel restrictions next weekend.

Speaking to Derana Aruna program this morning (May 22), the Army Chief said certain issues raised by the health sector will be taken into account when the COVID-19 Task Force convenes.

Island-wide travel restrictions came into effect at 11.00 pm on Friday (May 21), and the orders will be temporarily lifted at 4.00 am on May 25. The restrictions, which will be re-imposed at 11.00 pm on May 25, will continue until 4.00 am on May 28.

However, four medical associations including Sri Lanka Medical Association (SLMA) and Government Medical Officers’ Association (GMOA), calling a media briefing on Friday, urged the government to enforce stringent travel restrictions for 14 consecutive days.

They stressed that the efforts to arrest the spread of the virus will be pointless if travel restrictions are relaxed on May 25.

Speaking on the matter, the Army Chief stated that discussions will take place with the President on May 25, 26 or 27 to decide on extending travel restrictions.