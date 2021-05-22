Public sector worker arrested for circulating misleading posts on social media

May 22, 2021   10:53 am

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has arrested a public sector employee on charge of circulating misleading posts in social media, says DIG Ajith Rohana.

The 42-year-old from Gelioya in Kandy District was taken into custody for violating Section 120 of the Penal Code, the police spokesperson said in a statement.

The investigators, upon analysing the Facebook page run by the suspect, have uncovered that he has circulated misleading posts with regard to deforestation, using photographs taken during private land clearing.

According to the police spokesperson, the suspect works as an assistant land settlement commissioner in the area of Kotmale.

He has been brought to the CID headquarters and he is expected to be produced before the Chief Magistrate of Colombo today (May 22).

