423 more people arrested for flouting quarantine regulations

A total of 423 people who flouted quarantine regulations have been arrested in police operations carried out on Friday (May 21).

The Police Spokesperson DIG Ajith Rohana said 65 of them were taken into custody in Kandy while 98 were apprehended in Matale.

Thereby, the police have made nearly 11,743 arrests so far with regard to violation of quarantine laws.

Nearly 20,000 police officers have been deployed across the country to proceed with the operations today (May 22) to apprehend the members of the public who disregard the regulations, DIG Rohana added.