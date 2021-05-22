ACMC suspends party membership of Ishak Rahuman, Ali Sabri

MP Rishad Bathiudeen’s All Ceylon Makkal Congress (ACMC) has suspended the party membership of two of its parliamentarians.

Thereby, Anuradhapura District MP Ishak Rahuman and Puttalam District MP Ali Sabri Raheem have been ousted from the party, Senior Deputy Leader of ACMC N.M. Shaheed stated.

The duo had supported the Colombo Port City Economic Commission Bill vote held in parliament on Thursday (May 20).

The committee stage reading of the Port City bill was passed with amendments in parliament, with majority of 91 votes.

It was reported that 149 parliamentarians had voted in favour of the draft bill while 58 voting against.

The two legislators raised eyebrows last year after backing the government in the vote on 20th Amendment to the Constitution while representing the main Opposition. They also voted in favour of Budget 2021.