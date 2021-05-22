Suwa Seriya driver and nurse assaulted in Hatton

A driver and nurse working for 1990 Suwa Seriya ambulance service have been assaulted in the area of Hatton.

Dimbula Police stated that two individuals were taken into custody on suspicion of the assault.

At around 2.00 am this morning (May 22), the Suwa Seriya ambulance service had received a report claiming that a worker of a resort under construction in Kudagama area had fallen off a balcony.

The relevant driver and the nurse, who arrived at the scene responding to the emergency call, have learned that the worker who allegedly fell down has not sustained any injuries. Further, they have found no evidence pointing to such incident taking place at the construction site.

After it was determined that the worker in question does not require hospitalization, a group of drunk individuals at the scene had then started to assault the Suwa Seriya driver and the nurse.

Police officers, arriving at the construction site upon receiving information on the incident, managed to place two suspects under arrest over the assault.

According to the police, the duo will be directed to a doctor attached to the Kotagala Divisional Hospital for a medical report and produced before Hatton Magistrate’s Court later.