Naval, fishing communities advised not to venture into sea

The low-pressure area located in East Central Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a depression by May 23, the Department of Meteorology said issuing an advisory.

The system is very likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm by Monday (May 24). It is expected to move north-westwards and reach near west Bengal coasts around 26th May.

As such, sudden roughness of the sea associated with strong winds (50-60 kmph, up to 70-80 kmph gusty wind at times) during thundershowers are expected over the North Andaman Sea and adjoining east central Bay of Bengal and deep sea area of southwest Bay of Bengal during next few days.

Under the influence of the system, possibility for heavy showers or thundershowers and sudden roughness, associated with sudden increase of wind speed up to 50-60 kmph is high in deep and shallow see areas around the island during next few days.

Naval and fishing communities have been advised not to venture into the East Central Bay of Bengal and adjoining area (08N-20N, 83E-100E) from today (May 22), and sea areas around the island from tomorrow (May 23), until further notice.

Those who are in aforementioned sea areas are urged to return to coasts or moved safer areas as soon as possible.

The Meteorology Department requests the fishing and naval communities to remain alert on the future forecasts issued in this regard.