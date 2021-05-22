Grace period to pay traffic fines due to COVID situation

The Finance Ministry has approved a concessionary period for those who could not pay off traffic fines due to the recent outbreak of Covid-19 in the country, Sri Lanka Post announced.

Postmaster General Ranjith Ariyaratne said traffic fines issued from April 05 will be given a grace period until further notice.

Thereby, overdue charges will not be levies for payments of fines that have exceeded 14 days, the postmaster general added.