COVID caseload up by 2,145 new infections

Sri Lanka has registered 2,145 more novel coronavirus infections today (18), says the National Operation Centre for Prevention of COVID-19 (NOCPCO).

This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases confirmed in the country thus far to 160,478.

Presently 32,351 coronavirus infected patients are being treated at hospitals and treatment centres across the island.

Meanwhile, the number of total recoveries now stands at 126,995 and the death toll has reached 1,132.