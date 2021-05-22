COVID caseload up by 2,145 new infections

COVID caseload up by 2,145 new infections

May 22, 2021   06:40 pm

Sri Lanka has registered 2,145 more novel coronavirus infections today (18), says the National Operation Centre for Prevention of COVID-19 (NOCPCO).

This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases confirmed in the country thus far to 160,478.

Presently 32,351 coronavirus infected patients are being treated at hospitals and treatment centres across the island.

Meanwhile, the number of total recoveries now stands at 126,995 and the death toll has reached 1,132.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories