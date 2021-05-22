Downpours of about 100 mm in parts of the island  Met. Dept.

Meteorology Department says showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, North-western and Southern provinces as the south-west monsoon condition is gradually establishing over the country.

In its weather forecast for the next 36 hours, the Meteorology Department cautioned that nearly 100 mm rainfall can be expected at some places in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

Meanwhile, several spells of showers will occur in Northern and North-central provinces.

Showers or thundershowers will take place at a few places in Eastern and Uva provinces during the evening or night.

Wind speed can increase up to (40-50) kmph at times over the island and especially wind speed can increase up to (50-55) kmph at times in Western slope of the Central hills, Northern, North-central, North-western and Uva provinces and in Hambantota district, the Meteorology Department said further.