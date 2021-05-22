New guidelines issues for COVID-19 testing in private labs

The Ministry of Health has laid down specific guidelines for private hospitals that conduct COVID-19 RT PCR and Rapid Antigen testing.

Dr. Asela Gunawardene, the Director-General of Health Services, today (May 22) issued written instructions to Laboratory Heads of the relevant private hospitals regarding the new guidelines.

Accordingly, private laboratories are to adhere to the following guidelines when testing for COVID-19 infection:

- The tests should be carried out only when it is indicated as per the recommendations of the Consultant or the Medical Officer in charge of the triage counter.

- After obtaining the samples, the patients should be advised to isolate inside the institution/home until the report is issued.

- If a patient is found to be COVID-19 positive it is the responsibility of the hospital to inform the Epidemiology Unit of the Ministry of Health, the Medical Officer of Health (MOH) in the respective areas, and the patients.

- The laboratory/hospital must arrange for the positive patients to be accommodated in an Authorized COVID-19 Treatment Centre as per the recommendation of the responsible physician.

The Director-General of Health Services further stated that, if any hospital does not abide by the aforementioned guidelines, the authorization of the laboratory to perform COVID-19 PCR testing and Rapid Antigen Testing will be canceled.