Liquor shops to remain closed on May 25

The Department of Excise has directed that all licensed liquor outlets are to remain closed on Tuesday (May 25).

The island-wide travel restriction imposed from 11.00 pm yesterday (May 21) is set to be lifted at 04.00 am on May 25.

However, the restrictions will return to be in effect from 11.00 pm on the same day. They are scheduled to be lifted on 28th of May, at 04.00 am.

The travel restrictions have been imposed to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the country.