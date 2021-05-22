2,906 coronavirus cases reported in Sri Lanka today

The Epidemiology Unit of the Health Ministry reports that another 761 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Sri Lanka, moving the daily total of new cases to 2,906.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus reported in the country to 161,242.

As many as 126,995 recoveries and 1,132 deaths have been confirmed in Sri Lanka since the outbreak of the pandemic.

The Epidemiology Unit’s data showed that 33,115 active cases are currently under medical care.