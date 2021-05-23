Drone cameras used to apprehend violators of quarantine law

Sri Lanka Police says that drone cameras will be used to monitor and apprehend violators of quarantine regulators.

This monitoring process will be carried out around the housing complexes in Colombo and the suburbs, Police Media Spokesperson DIG Ajith Rohana said.

Meanwhile, a total of 369 persons have been arrested for flouting the quarantine regulations set in place to curb the spread of the coronavirus in the country.

Sri Lanka is currently under island-wide travel restrictions which commenced at 11.00 pm on Friday (May 21).

The restrictions will be temporarily lifted at 04.00 am on Thursday (May 25) only to be re-imposed at 11.00 pm on the same day.

Subsequently, the travel restriction will again be lifted at 04.00 am on May 28.