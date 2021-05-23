Vaas, Udana and Fernando test COVID-19 positive

Three members of the Sri Lankan contingent - bowling coach Chaminda Vaas, Isuru Udana, and newcomer Shiran Fernando - have tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the first ODI against Bangladesh in Dhaka on Sunday.

According to reports, the Lankan team is now awaiting the results of a second PCR test on Sunday morning as doubts are cast on the three-match series.

The first ODI which is due to begin at 12:30 pm (IST) is now unsure to go as per schedule.

