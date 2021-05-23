Vaas, Udana and Fernando test COVID-19 positive

Vaas, Udana and Fernando test COVID-19 positive

May 23, 2021   10:02 am

Three members of the Sri Lankan contingent - bowling coach Chaminda Vaas, Isuru Udana, and newcomer Shiran Fernando - have tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the first ODI against Bangladesh in Dhaka on Sunday.

According to reports, the Lankan team is now awaiting the results of a second PCR test on Sunday morning as doubts are cast on the three-match series.

The first ODI which is due to begin at 12:30 pm (IST) is now unsure to go as per schedule.

-Agencies

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories