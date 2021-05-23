Sajith Premadasa and wife test COVID-19 positive

Leader of the Opposition Sajith Premadasa and his wife have tested positive for COVID-19 infection. Premadasa confirmed this posting on his social media a short while ago.

Reportedly, his wife had been hospitalized on May 19 over COVID-19 symptoms and had subsequently tested positive for the virus.

As per the health guidelines, the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) leader too had undergone a PCR test which had confirmed that he too had contracted coronavirus.

However, he remains asymptomatic, Premadasa said.

Both Premadasa and his wife are currently receiving treatment at the hospital.

Premadasa further stated, “Leading the opposition’s role in ensuring the safety of the people during these extremely difficult times, remains my priority, and I will continue to do my part in this united effort.”

He also urged the public to remain safe, and follow all health guidelines and strictures to fight the COVID-19 wave together, as a nation.